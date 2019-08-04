Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Warren Smith. View Sign Service Information Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-523-2124 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Lane's Chapel UMC Send Flowers Obituary

Despite the demands of full-time farming, Jimmy lived a life of exemplary public service, giving opportunities to others that he did not enjoy in his own adolescence. He served for twenty-two years on the Craven County Board of Education and was its chairman for eight years. He also served a four-year term on the North Carolina School Boards Association. James W. Smith Elementary School in western Craven County was so-named in honor of his passionate advocacy for the students of the rural reaches of the county.

Jimmy was a charter member of the Fort Barnwell Volunteer Fire Department and the Fort Barnwell Volunteer Rescue Squad; he participated in the rescue squad for eight years and remained active in the fire department until his death. At the time of his death, he was serving as a Craven County Fire Commissioner for Township 3. For the past eight years, he has also served on the Craven County Board of Equalization and Review. He was a dedicated member of Lane's Chapel UMC throughout the entirety of his adult life, teaching his beloved Sunday School class for over 50 years. He was also a member and Past Master of Ionic Lodge #583 in Cove City.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Betty Taylor Smith. He is also survived by his daughter, Jane Smith Croom; her husband, William Felix Croom III; and their son, Austin Felix Croom; although his family was small, he enjoyed an extended family of many special friends throughout his life. Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to a . Some of Jimmy's favorites include Lane's Chapel UMC, Ft. Barnwell Vol. Fire Dept., and the . A visitation will be held at Garner Funeral Home in Kinston on Sunday, August 4, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at other times at the home. The funeral will be held at Lane's Chapel UMC on Monday, August 5, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Harrington and Pastor Bryan Ipock officiation. Burial will be held follow the funeral service at Lane's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences may be sent to





