Jane Ann Bizzell Walter, 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a mask is required.
Jane, daughter of the late Hyman and Jane Bizzell, was a longtime resident of Kinston and a 1964 graduate of Grainger High School. Jane was baptized at Holy Trinity Catholic Church where she also met her husband, Allen Walter and was a devoted wife for 34 years until his passing in 2006. She volunteered as a Den Mother for Cub Pack 41 and had been an active member at St. Mary's Episcopal Church. In 2014, she moved to Atlantic Beach and became an active member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Morehead City. Her other community memberships include the Ladies Golf at Kinston Country Club, the Bridge Club, as well as the Garden Club. She loved her children and grandchildren very much and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hyman Bizzell, Jr., and infant grandchild, Joseph Catherine Walter.
She is survived by her son, Michael Walter and wife, Elise and their children, McKinsey, Griffin, Jarrett and Parker; son, Stephen Walter and wife, Mary and their children, Phillip, Henry, Andrew, Luke and Lena, all of Greenville; and son, David Walter and wife, Sharon and their daughter, Ella, of Rock Hill, SC; two sisters, Eleanor Batchelor and husband, Bill, and Susie Smith and husband, Bill, all of Durham; and sister-in-law, Patricia B. Bizzell, of Kinston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
