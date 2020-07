Or Copy this URL to Share

KINSTON – Jane Ann Bizzell Walter, 74, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a mask is required.

Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.



