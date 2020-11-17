1/1
Jane Burkette
1939 - 2020
Jane Dail Burkette, 81, of Kinston, passed away peacefully in her home on November 14th, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Jane was born on November the 11th, 1939, to Hamp and Ruth Dail in Greene County, North Carolina. The family eventually settled in Lenoir County where Jane made her home for the remainder of her life. She worked at Albain Shirt Company until her retirement.
She is survived by her loving husband, William "Billy" Burkette; her sons, Ricky Warren of the home, Anthony Warren (Susan) of Goldsboro, and Craig Warren (Marcela) of Kinston. Her daughter, Tami Childress (Larry) of Kinston; and her step-children, Cindy Burkette and Donny Burkette (Adina). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashlee, Heather, Hayleigh, Bethany, Tyler, Trevor, Megan, Emilee; and step grandchildren, Cady, Annie, Dusty and Mandy (Andy). Her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Waverly, Weston, Lillian-Jane (her namesake), Asher, Zachery, Harlee, Ava, and Abigail. Her brother, Mathew Dail of Kinston; her sister, Brenda Daugherty of Florida; half-brother, Henry White; numerous nieces and nephews and special friend Linda Amyette.
Jane will certainly be missed by many, but she will never be forgotten. The family will receive friends at her home in Kinston. A private service in her honor will be held at a later date.
The family would like to say a special thank you to everyone at Community Home Care and Hospice for all their loving and caring support.
Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
252-523-2124
