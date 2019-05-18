Free Press Obituaries
KINSTON – Janet "Jan" Glenn Adams, 87, a native of Durham County, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, May 21 at 2 pm with the Rev. Bonnie Smith and the Rev. Tom Warren officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Jan was a devoted and active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church since 1969. She volunteered for many years in many capacities, especially in the Farm Worker's Ministries. She was a retired secretary, former member of the National Secretaries Association and was chosen as the Gaston County Secretary of the year in 1959. She was a poetry lover and an avid golfer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Gail Glenn; husband, Chuck Adams; and a brother, Robert Glenn. She is survived by her daughters, Connee Adams Hudson of Holden Beach, NC and Linda Adams of the home; granddaughter, Ashley Brynn Hudson of Greenville, NC and Willie L. Glenn and wife Nancy, of Chapel Hill, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thompson Child & Family Focus Attn: Fund Development, 6800 Saint Peters Lane, Matthews, NC 28105. The family would like to thank the staff at UNC Lenoir Health Care for the excellent care given to their mother. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on May 18, 2019
