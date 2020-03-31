Janet Joye Smith, age 65, passed away on March 20th, 2020. Janet was a passionate friend of the planet and the people who live here. She was born to Allen Linwood Joye and Eva Ruth Smith in Kinston, North Carolina on June 8th, 1954. Janet graduated from Kinston High School in 1972 and received an associate degree in Computer Science from Lenoir Community College. She worked as a senior system analyst for the Bibb Company in Macon, GA and for the Computer Task Group in Raleigh, North Carolina. She married Walter Smith in October of 1986. After the birth of her children, Janet became an Education Media Specialist at the Seacrest School in Naples, Florida and then for the Pitt County School System, until she retired in 2017. Janet was then able to volunteer even more of her time to local outreach programs and environmental issues, which were her passion. She served as the president of ReLeaf, was North Carolina state membership chair for the Sierra Club, and co-chair of the Cypress Group of the Eastern North Carolina Sierra Club. She was an active member of the Covenant Church of Greenville and enjoyed their inspirational Saturday evening services. She was preceded in death by her parents, her Aunts Louise Smith, Blanch Jennings, Hazel Brinkley, Ruby Dutton Hill, and her Uncle Floyd Smith. Janet is survived by her husband Walter, and her children, Felicity and Anson; her sister, Susan and husband Sam Purcell, of Washington, North Carolina; her sister-in-law, Denyse and husband Michael Mesnik, of Naples, Florida; her niece Rachael and nephew Joshua; and her many cousins that she loved dearly. She will be greatly missed for her adventurous spirit, her sense of humor, her joy of life, her compassion for others and her eager willingness to help everywhere she saw a need. Online condolences may be made at www.bernhardtfh.com Bernhardt Funeral Home Ellijay ,GA in charge of arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 31, 2020