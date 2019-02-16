Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Leigh Tyer Tyndall. View Sign

KINSTON - Janet Leigh Tyer Tyndall, 58, of Kinston passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center. Janet worked at Caswell Developmental Center for over 20 years and was looking forward to retirement and spending more time with her grandchildren which gave her the most enjoyment of her life. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Janet loved spending time with her family and summers at the beach. She will always be known for having a friendly smile on her face and always willing to help others. Visitation will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Woodington Ward of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church with Bishop Johnny Smith . Burial will follow the funeral service at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Yvonne Tyer. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Tyndall, Jr. of the home; sons, Jared Barwick and wife Danielle of Utah, Garret Barwick and wife Kelsey of Deep Run; grandchildren, Conner, Harley, Kensington, and Lillian Barwick; sisters, Teresa Tyer Whaley and husband David and Susan Tyer both of Kinston; nephews, Zachary Whaley, Joshua Whaley and Jamie Tyer; her faithful and loving canine, Pippi and many other special family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Funeral Home Garner Funeral Home - Kinston

209 West Peyton Ave

Kinston , NC 28501

209 West Peyton Ave

Kinston , NC 28501

252-523-2124

