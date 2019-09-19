|
|
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
View Map
Vanceboro Christian Church
|
Celebration of Life
View Map
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
CHERAW, SC - Janet White Rouse, 55, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Anchorage, AK, she was a daughter of the late Carol Palmer and Doris Virginia Freeman White. She enjoyed going on cruises and loved spending time with family and spoiling her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Eric Heath and wife Amanda, of Elizabethtown, NC, and Shawn Heath and wife Summer, of Kinston, NC; and daughter, Jennifer Grady of Dover, NC. She was one of seven siblings. Her brothers, Butch White, Brad White, Gary White and wife Gloria, all of Vanceboro, NC, Shannon White and wife Tami, of Ponce Inlet, FL; sisters, Kathryn Crowley and husband Charles, of Cheraw, SC, Brenda Provost and husband David, of Newport, NC. Her beloved grandchildren, Hayli Heath, Kailey Heath, Kelsi Heath, Chasity Grady, Emma Heath, Liam Heath, Blake Grady and to arrive in January, Skyla Doris. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many special friends she loved dearly. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Vanceboro Christian Church, located at 221 1st Ave., Vanceboro, NC. A celebration of life party will be held from 4 -8 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at EightSixteen, located at 1225 New Bern Rd, Kinston, NC 28504. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: Regency Hospice, 205 East Main Street, Chesterfield, SC 29709 or , c/o Kathy Treadaway, 275 Forest Drive, Cheraw, SC 29520. Visit kiserfuneralhome.com to send an e-condolence. Arrangements are by Kiser Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|