Janet White Rouse (1964 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "-We send our deepest condolences to the sons , daughters,..."
    - Larry and Val Cottrell
Service Information
Kiser Funeral Home
1020 State Road
Cheraw, SC
29520
(843)-537-4761
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Vanceboro Christian Church
221 1st Ave.
Vanceboro, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
EightSixteen
1225 New Bern Rd
Kinston, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CHERAW, SC - Janet White Rouse, 55, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Anchorage, AK, she was a daughter of the late Carol Palmer and Doris Virginia Freeman White. She enjoyed going on cruises and loved spending time with family and spoiling her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Eric Heath and wife Amanda, of Elizabethtown, NC, and Shawn Heath and wife Summer, of Kinston, NC; and daughter, Jennifer Grady of Dover, NC. She was one of seven siblings. Her brothers, Butch White, Brad White, Gary White and wife Gloria, all of Vanceboro, NC, Shannon White and wife Tami, of Ponce Inlet, FL; sisters, Kathryn Crowley and husband Charles, of Cheraw, SC, Brenda Provost and husband David, of Newport, NC. Her beloved grandchildren, Hayli Heath, Kailey Heath, Kelsi Heath, Chasity Grady, Emma Heath, Liam Heath, Blake Grady and to arrive in January, Skyla Doris. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many special friends she loved dearly. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Vanceboro Christian Church, located at 221 1st Ave., Vanceboro, NC. A celebration of life party will be held from 4 -8 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at EightSixteen, located at 1225 New Bern Rd, Kinston, NC 28504. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: Regency Hospice, 205 East Main Street, Chesterfield, SC 29709 or , c/o Kathy Treadaway, 275 Forest Drive, Cheraw, SC 29520. Visit kiserfuneralhome.com to send an e-condolence. Arrangements are by Kiser Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.