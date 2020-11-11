Janie King, 68, of 406 E. Gordon Street, Kinston, died on Saturday, Nov. 7 , 2020 at Tower Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Raleigh.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hickory Grove Church Cemetery.

She is survived by one son, Jasper King of San Diego, Calif.; sisters, Carolyn King Rufus and Mary King Bell of Kinston; and two grandchildren.

Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store