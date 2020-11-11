1/
Janie King
{ "" }
Janie King, 68, of 406 E. Gordon Street, Kinston, died on Saturday, Nov. 7 , 2020 at Tower Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Raleigh.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hickory Grove Church Cemetery.
She is survived by one son, Jasper King of San Diego, Calif.; sisters, Carolyn King Rufus and Mary King Bell of Kinston; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
