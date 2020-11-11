Janie King, 68, of 406 E. Gordon Street, Kinston, died on Saturday, Nov. 7 , 2020 at Tower Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Raleigh.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hickory Grove Church Cemetery.
She is survived by one son, Jasper King of San Diego, Calif.; sisters, Carolyn King Rufus and Mary King Bell of Kinston; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 11, 2020.