PINK HILL - Jaronia L. Mitchell, 95, of Pink Hill, NC passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, NC. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Smith Chapel FWB Church, Pink Hill, NC. A public visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Chapel FWB Church in Pink Hill, NC. Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway, Wilson, NC.
Published in Free Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020