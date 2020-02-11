LA GRANGE - Jarvis "Pete" Woodard Pate, 88, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. A service to celebrate and remember Pete's life will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service, and other times at the home. Contributions in Pete's memory may be made to Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Stanley Sutton, 1832 Sutton Shortcut Road, La Grange, NC 28551. Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 11, 2020