December 23, 1931-February 9, 2020
LA GRANGE - Jarvis "Pete" Woodard Pate, 88, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Pete proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1953-1956. Following his time in the military, Pete worked with the Kinston Police Department as a dedicated officer for 30 years. Hardworking and fair, he climbed the ranks and retired as Assistant Chief of Police in 1984. The consummate family man, Pete loved nothing more than the time he spent with his wife and daughter. He and Jean shared a long and fruitful marriage. She was his constant companion and very best friend. Pete dearly loved his daughter and ensured early on that Imelda would always be a daddy's girl. His pride in her accomplishments was abundant and his support was unwavering. Never one to be idle, Pete was a man of many interests. He thoroughly enjoyed being in nature. He could often be found in the yard, tending to God's green earth. No matter the season, if a ballgame was involved, Pete was watching. If you needed to know a sports stat, Pete was the man to ask. Pete was always kind and fair. He treated everyone equally, no matter the situation. Pete was a longtime member of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church. A service to celebrate and remember Pete's life will be held by the graveside at Fairview Cemetery on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. Pete is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Jean Sutton Pate; their daughter, Judge Imelda Pate; a brother, John C. Pate and wife, Dorothy; and sister, Dorothy Kirby and husband, Maylon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Family and friends will be received Wednesday following the service, and at other times at the family home. To honor Pete's life, memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Stanley Sutton, 1832 Sutton Shortcut Road, La Grange, NC 28551. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 12, 2020