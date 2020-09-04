KINSTON - Jason Gabriel Baker, 43, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Jason was an avid drummer and enjoyed working on electronics, especially stereo equipment. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Jason is preceded in death by his father Phillip Lee Baker.
Jason is survived by his mother; Glenda Gabriel Baker and stepfather Edward Manning of Kinston, brother; Todd Baker and wife Sandra of Greenville, uncles; Don Gabriel and wife Rebecca, Doye Baker and wife Kathey, Dean Baker and wife Maryann, aunt; Janice Nobles and husband Clayton and several other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lenoir County SPCA, 2455 Rouse Road Ext. Kinston, NC 28504 or Tanglewood Church of God, 2103 Rouse Road Kinston, NC 28504.
Funeral arrangements will be made on a later date.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.