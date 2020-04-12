Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jasper Lee Pate. View Sign Service Information Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-523-2124 Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - On April 11, 2020, Jasper "Jack" Lee Pate, 94, of Kinston, passed away peacefully at the North Caroline State Veterans Home in Kinston. Jasper was born March 16, 1926, in Lenoir County. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, World War II. He worked with the Dr. Pepper Bottling Company of Kinston for over forty years. In recent years he was best known for his time spent working with the Kinston Recreation and Parks Department. He and his four legged companion, Corky, were well known by the golfers at the Bill Fay Par 3 golf course. Jasper loved his time working there and especially enjoyed chatting with the golfers and his friend Herman. He also enjoyed taking in a round or two of golf. In his earlier years he enjoyed sketching and painting. While at the NCSVH, he enjoyed watching the birds as they gathered at the feeder outside of his window and playing "bongo" bingo with his friends. He looked forward to his Wednesday visits with his dear friend Bonnie.

Jasper is preceded in death by his parents, Lillie and Rudolph Pate; his wife Margaret, who he so lovingly cared for in the final years of her life; his brother Tobie Pate and a sister Martha Pate Hill.

Survivors include his son Jackie Pate of Kinston and his wife Doris, (who fondly referred to Jasper as "Pops", and was both a caregiver and advocate for him during the time that he resided at the NCSVH. She assured that his day to day needs were met as well as keeping him stocked with three musketeer bars, oatmeal cakes and Dr. Pepper}. Daughter, JoAnn Garris of Albertson, N.C. and husband Johnny; daughter Debbie Foster of Greenville and husband Randy.

Grandchildren: Timmy Rhodes, Michael Rhodes, Brandon Foster, and Jonathan "Dusty" Foster, Wendy Tyson, and Tina Dunlow.

Great Grandchildren: Ashlyn Rhodes, Matthew Rhodes, Ryan Rhodes, and Adalynn Foster.

Our sincere gratitude to the staff at the NCSVH who shared compassion and brought laughter and smiles to our father during his time there.

Private Graveside services with Military Rites will be held for the immediate family. Due to the COVID-19, all services are following Governor's guidelines of 6 feet apart and a limit of 50 family members. A celebration of Jack's life will be held for family and friends at a later date.

Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences may be sent to

