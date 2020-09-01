1/
Jasqueline Becton
Jasquelene "Tubby" Becton, 62, of LaGrange, died on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at her residence.
A walk-in viewing will be held on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from noon to 5 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at noon at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. There will be a wake one hour before the service. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in LaGrange. Face masks and social distancing are required. Use the chapel's side door for viewing and funeral service. Attendance for funeral service is limited.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 1, 2020.
