WILSON - Jean Carraway Williams, 81, of Wilson, died Monday, February 24, 2020. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28 at Grace Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Jean was retired from BB&T. She is survived by her daughter, Sonya Williams of the home; sons, Derreck Williams (Katherine) and Edward Williams of Goldsboro; grandsons, Douglas and Samuel Williams; sisters, Jule Dunn (Bobby), Thelma Hill and Becky Miller all of Kinston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, Building Fund, 202 Kincaid Ave N, Wilson, NC 27893. Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Drive N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com
Published in Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020