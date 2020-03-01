LANHAM, Md. - Jean Gillard Wicks 81, formerly of LaGrange, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Future Care Region Rehabilitation Center, Landover, Md.
Service will take place noon Monday, March 2, 2020, at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 209 South Carey St., LaGrange. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. until the family arrives and service at noon. There will be a family visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 1, 2020