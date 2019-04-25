Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean J. Harper. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Service 11:00 AM St. Barnabas Cemetery Snow Hill , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SNOW HILL - Mrs. Jean Jenkins Harper, age 90, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 23, 2019 at Lenoir UNC Health Care in Kinston. A native of Lenoir County, she was born December 14, 1928, the only child of John Leroy and Anna Ruth Moore Jenkins. Following graduation from Grainger High School, she worked with the former Carolina Telephone Company until starting her family with her late husband, Jimmie. She then settled completely into her roles of wife, mother, and homemaker. Known affectionately as "Mama Jean", her home was a haven to her children and their friends; a tradition that continued to her grandchildren as well. She was famous for her cheese biscuits. Blessed with an outgoing and vibrant personality, Jean enriched any social gathering. Those who knew her are blessed with fond memories of time spent with Jean in Snow Hill and at Atlantic Beach.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her late husband, James Henry "Jimmie" Harper II; brothers-in-law, Benjamin Thomas Harper, Sr. and Drew Sugg Harper, Jr.; sister-in-law, Betsy H. Harper; and nephew, Benjamin Thomas Harper, Jr.

Her surviving family includes her daughters, Lanette Harper Pridgen and husband Jerry of Wilson, Winifred Harper Watson and husband Calvin of LaGrange, and Jean Flynn Harper Bowen and husband Robin of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Harper Pridgen Stryker and husband Greg of Durham, Anderson Jenkins Pridgen of Atlantic Beach, David Harper Watson and wife Addie of Snow Hill, Jane Watson DeMott and husband Austen of LaGrange, Holden Harper Jones of Snow Hill, Drew McAlister Jones of Snow Hill and Anna Robin Bowen of Snow Hill; great-grandchildren, Cole Odom Watson, Carter Harper Watson, Ellie Bess Stryker and Marc Calvin DeMott; a sister-in-law, Mel Harper Jones; and a very special friend whom Jean considered her fourth daughter, Emily Harrison Baker and husband Lonnie of Snow Hill. She is also survived by her nieces, Loede Brooks Harper and Laura Harper O'Brien and husband Tom; and nephew, Drew Sugg Harper III and wife Cindy.

A service to remember and celebrate Jean's life will be held 11 AM Friday, April 26, at the historic St. Barnabas Cemetery in Snow Hill with Pastor Scott Hardy officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the Harper residence, 211 W. Harper Street, Snow Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charitable fund established upon the death of her late husband recognizing his love for animals; The Jimmie Harper Friends of Animals Fund, c/o Dr. Ivey



