Jean Kirkman York
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Kirkman York, 85, of 503 N. Queen Street, Apt. 1-G, Kinston, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Signature Healthcare.
Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 from Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 from Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel.
Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swinson Funeral Service
208 E. BLOUNT STREET
Kinston, NC 28501-4942
(252) 527-3779
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved