Jean Kirkman York, 85, of 503 N. Queen Street, Apt. 1-G, Kinston, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Signature Healthcare.
Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 from Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 from Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel.
Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 11, 2020.