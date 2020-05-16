Guest Book View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Graveside service 2:00 PM Yeatesville Cemetery US 264E Yeatesville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Jean Marlene Everett, 88, of Kinston passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at PAM Specialty Hospital of Rocky Mt. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Willie Jennette and one sister Virginia Credle.

She attended Hardbarger Business College and East Carolina University. Marlene was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was a founding member of Westside FWB Church where she served her Lord in many roles. Marlene retired from the Lenoir County ARC(RAD Inc) after serving as Director for 22 years. Following retirement, Marlene and her husband traveled the country with the Trav'lin' Tarheels. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Marlene is survived by her husband of 68 years Jack Thomas Everett, Sr.; daughter Cindy Hobbs; son Jack Thomas Everett, Jr; sisters Ceclia Powers and Sandra Dolan (Tom); brother Clarence "Sonny" Jeanette, Jr (Libby); grandchildren Kallie Jean Hobbs, Heather Everett, Jamie Everett and Matthew Everett and great-grandchildren Ahleena Marlowe, Amiya Beatty, Noah Marlowe and many dear friends and relatives.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Chris Singleton officiating at Yeatesville Cemetery US 264E Yeatesville, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marlene J. Everett Endowment Fund, RAD, Inc. PO Box 1677 Kinston, NC 28503 or Westside FWB Church, 1205 Lynn Drive, Kinston, NC 28504.

Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

