KINSTON - Jean T. Smith, 79, of Kinston, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019, with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Smith, and her parents, David and Lottie Tilghman, of Kinston. Jean enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her sorority sisters of Beta Sigma Phi. She also enjoyed decorating her home and shopping. She was a member of Southwest Christian Church and loved singing in the choir. She was the Treasurer of the Southwest Christian Church Memorial and Building Fund up until her recent illness. Jean volunteered for a brief time at UNC Lenoir Healthcare, where she made some special friends during her Friday morning shift at the Service Desk. Upon graduation from Southwood High School, Jean attended Kings Business School in Raleigh. Upon completion of her studies at Kings Business Schools, she began working with First Citizens Bank and then with Bank of America where she retired after 36 years of continued service. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and served as President for several years. She was also past president of the NC Women's Credit Association and Presidents Club. Jean enjoyed volunteering at the N.C. Extension Cooperative Agency, where she served in many roles. Jean is survived by her son, Randall Smith, and wife, Malissa, of Kinston, sisters, Marie T. Heath of Kinston, and Diane T. Stratton, and husband, Bill, of Wake Forrest, numerous nieces, great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew. She also leaves behind her precious pets, Maggie and Missy, whom she loved dearly. Memorial services will be held at Southwest Christian Church at 890 Neuse Road in Kinston on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Wayne Lee officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southwest Christian Church Building Fund, 890 Neuse Road, Kinston, NC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. The family would like to acknowledge with grateful appreciation the excellent care and compassion she received from the staff at 3HC, Dr. Robert Gallagher, and Heather Matthews-PAC. Online condolences may be sent to



