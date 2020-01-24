Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Whitfield Connor Taylor. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Funeral service 4:00 PM Howard-Carter Funeral Home Entombment 3:00 PM Pinelawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Jean Whitfield Connor Taylor, 87, of Kinston passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Magnolia Cottage. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was a lifetime member of Airy Grove Christian Church. She spent over 40 years as a Loan Officer and Manager with Commercial Credit where she made many close friends and happy memories. Everyone who knew Jean remembered her for her wonderful cooking and her family enjoyed many wonderful Sunday dinners at her table. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Earl Taylor; parents, Charlie Bryant and Thelma Hall Whitfield; brother, Marshall "Dude" Whitfield and sister, Margaret Louise Dawson. She is survived by her sons, Mickey Whitfield Connor and wife Sylvia and Bryan West Connor, Jr. and wife Teri; grandchildren, Coley Elizabeth Connor, Bryan "Tabb" Connor and wife Beth, Taylor Whitfield Connor and Mickey Whitfield "Whit" Connor, Jr. and fiancé Marti Cheek; great-grandchildren, Elsie Jean Connor, Andrew "Drew" Tabb Connor and Charlotte Anne Connor; sister, Sylvia Anders; sister-in-law, Joann Whitfield; brother-in-law, David Taylor and wife Joyce; and God-daughter, Suzann Tyndall Jackson. The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation to follow at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Entombment will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful care given by the staff of Magnolia Cottage and previous caregivers, Tonya James and Louise Harrison. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Airy Grove Christian Church, 1591 Airy Grove Church Rd. Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences may be sent to

