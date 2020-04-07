|
Jeanette Blake Marshall died on April 5, 2020, in Kinston, North Carolina. She was 86 years old. A private graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery.
Jeanette was a proud native of Wilmington, North Carolina. She was the daughter of Alvah Milton Blake and Bertha Pierce Blake. Raised in Scotts Hill, just north of Wilmington, at what she said was "the corner of Twelfth and Plum" (twelve miles out and plum away from everything), she graduated from New Hanover High School in 1951. She was the sister of Donald Pierce Blake (deceased), Henry Christopher Blake (deceased), Alvah Milton Blake, Jr. (deceased) and David Eugene Blake of Dunwoody, Georgia.
Jeanette was married for 61 years to the love of her life, James Mayberry Marshall. She had two sons, John Pierce Marshall (wife Kelley) and David Mayberry Marshall (wife Donna). She was the grandmother to Kathleen Harper Marshall Delidimos, Caitlyn Shea Marshall Sabdo and Blake Robert Marshall.
The family appreciates and thanks so many of you for your kind prayers, thoughts, calls, texts and visits over the past several months and weeks; but particularly the past several days. Your love and support mean the world to us and without it this already difficult time would have been even more difficult.
To really understand Jeanette, all you needed to know was that she was one of five children born and raised in the depression and World War II on a farm in New Hanover County and later Pender County. That made her, like many of her generation, hard-working, self-reliant and thrifty. The experiences of her life made her who she was, and those same experiences evidenced themselves in her personality, her attitude and her family.
Jeanette never felt sorry for herself and she darn sure wasn't going to feel sorry for you. When one of her boys came home singing a "somebody done me wrong story," the first person whose conduct was going to be examined would be their own. As was most often the case, if that conduct didn't pass muster, Jeanette's advice was "Life's tough, get over it" or "Suck it up and deal with it." And we did.
Jeanette was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002 and underwent chemotherapy. The chemotherapy was very difficult. But, despite the difficulty of the treatments and the insidiousness of the disease itself, she never wavered in her positive attitude and her resolve. Jeanette was a very proud 18-year breast cancer survivor.
Jeanette loved her family. She was protective of her brothers. She oftentimes offered advice and expressed opinions about any number of things in their personal lives that were absolutely none of her business and that they absolutely may not have wanted to hear. Her sisters-in-law and nieces called her "Sarge." Jeanette was fond of being in charge and telling people what to do. And not only did she like doing it, she excelled at it. When she and her family got together, there was no doubt who was in charge to the point that anyone else who might have wanted to be in charge just hoisted the white flag and fell in line behind her with everyone else.
Jeanette was a great wife; Jim joined what was then Carolina Power & Light Company not long after they were married in 1959. Until Jeanette got sick with breast cancer and began to suffer from neuropathy from the side effects of the chemotherapy, Jim was not allowed to do one domestic chore around the house other than manning a grill. She washed, she cooked, she cleaned, she attended whatever she was supposed to attend, she moved the family 6 times, she ironed Dad's underwear – you name it, she did it. In their later years prior to retirement and once Jim retired, they traveled the world. They enjoyed each other and were inseparable. Everyone should have a marriage like theirs.
Jeanette was a great Mom; she may not have been terribly empathetic, but she loved her boys with all her heart. John and David wanted for nothing. She and my Dad, but mostly her, carted John all over the southeastern United States as a teenager playing junior golf. According to John, Jeanette saw more bad golf than any woman he knew. She saved every newspaper clipping for anything that John and David ever did. She lived her life for her sons without ever complaining.
Jeanette was a wonderful Nana; the grandchildren were the apples of her eye. She loved keeping them, seeing them and going to events for them. She let them do a lot of things she never let her own children do and relished that she had the opportunity to do it. As the grandchildren got older and she couldn't see them as often, she loved it when they called and if they didn't, she would call them. Kathleen, Caitlyn and Blake were very fortunate to have a Nana like Jeanette.
Jeanette also had her quirks; she could, in today's terms, be classified as a hoarder. She never threw out anything. Used Ziploc bags, used aluminum foil, ragged towels, old sheets – you name it. She never adapted to our disposable society. Jeanette never saw a Harris Teeter she didn't like. And though she never went to the beauty shop, never hired a maid, never spent much money on clothes or fancy furniture, she never went to the grocery store and didn't buy something. And most of the time it was something she already had. This reflected how she was raised. She was raised on a farm where they ate what they grew and killed. If they had food, they knew they would survive. Not throwing things out and buying all that food and hoarding it was her subconscious response to what she experienced as a child when there was a fear of not having enough.
No one gets to choose how you come into this world and no one gets to choose how you go out. Jeanette would not have wanted to experience what she went through the past eighteen months. We are sad that she has died but we do not feel cheated. Instead, we feel fortunate to have had her for as long as we did. Jeanette would likely remind us, no matter how bad it was at the end, of how fortunate she was, how much she loved us all and how grateful she was to have been able to live the life that she lived. We are grateful too. Grateful for her loyalty, grateful for her love, grateful for the kick in the rear end when we needed it, grateful for her unwavering support. We could not have asked for better. Jeanette, Mom, Nana, you deserve the best God has in store for you.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Presbyterian Church in Kinston, North Carolina, the Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer research or the .
