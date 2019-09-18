Jeanne Coleman Buck Monroe, born May 10, 1927 in Lynchburg, VA, died Sept. 15, 2019. She was the daughter of James "Wesley" and Mary "Anice" Coleman. She had two sons while living in Kinston, NC with her first husband, George Washington "Peter" Buck; Peter "Coby" Buck (Cynthia) of Charlotte, NC, Dwight Buck (Manena) of Albertson, NC; and a daughter, Valerie Cress (Jackie), who predeceased her. After her husband's death, she returned to Lynchburg and then moved to Rustburg, VA with her second husband, Warren "Sonny" Monroe, who also predeceased her. Many will remember her as a clerk in Robertson's Drug Store in Lynchburg for many years. She would like to be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, which she was to five grandchildren, George "Wes" Buck, Daniel Buck, Missy Buck, Tina Buck Herrington, and Joey Cress (Caroline), plus two great-granddaughters, Callie and Piper Cress. She is survived by one sister, June Mitchell of Jacksonville Beach, FL, and goes to join two others, Alese Maddox and Joyce Wirt. The family wishes to thank all the wonderful staff at The Social at Cotswold for their care, love and compassion over the last 7 years. Memorial arrangements will be at a future date. Please share online condolences @ www.hankinsandwhittington.com Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019