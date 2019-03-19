Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne W. Ginn. View Sign



SNOW HILL - Mrs. Jeanne Williams Ginn, 85, passed away Sunday morning, March 17, 2019. A native of Lenoir County, she was born February 16, 1934, the daughter of Edwin Jerry and Hazel Sykes Williams. Jeanne graduated from the former Contentnea High School and continued her post-secondary education at East Carolina University where completed her undergraduate studies. Upon marriage to her husband, Winfred C. Ginn, on June 5th, 1955, Greene County became her home. A consummate homemaker, Jeanne was a talented seamstress, cook, gardener, and considered the labor of canning and freezing each season a true love. Professionally, she was a teacher and retired in 1997 from the Greene County Schools. Davis Grove Baptist Church is where she worshiped and served her Lord and church family. She was an active member of the church having taught Sunday school for more than 58 years, sung in the church choir, and served in any capacity needed. Jeanne loved her church and cherished being a vibrant part of it. In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lacey Dean Jones; and a brother, Kenneth Williams formerly of Rogers, Arkansas. Her surviving family includes her husband of 63 years, Winfred C. Ginn; daughters, Lynette Harvey Ginn of Pittsboro, Lana Ginn Parker and husband Barry, of Bear Creek, and Lisa Ginn Jones and husband Dean, of Snow Hill; a grandson, Levi Ginn Jones of Snow Hill; brother, Jerry Williams and wife Sue, of Grimesland; step-brother, Martin Noble and wife Sylvia, of Kinston; step-sister, Sue Buck of New Bern; and sister-in-law, Frances Williams of Rogers, Arkansas. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Thursday, March 21, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with the Reverend Steven Gay officiating. Interment will be held privately for the immediate family following the service. The family will receive friends 6 -8 PM Wednesday, March 20, at the funeral home and other times at the Ginn residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Davis Grove Church, PO Box 575, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Funeral Home Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service

117 Northwest 3rd Street

Snow Hill , NC 28580

