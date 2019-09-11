DOVER - Jeffrey Donald Gay, 57, of Dover passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Carteret Healthcare. Jeffery was preceded in death by his mother, Betty White Barnes; father, Leslie Gay and stepfather, Robert Barnes. He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Roberts and Ashley Gay; son Jeffrey Gay; grandchildren, Jaelyn Roberts, Liliana Lang and Dasan Crites; sister, Lisa Casteen and husband Richard; nephew, Michael Hardy and special girlfriend, Vanessa Grady. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 11, 2019