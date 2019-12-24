SNOW HILL - Mr. Jeffrey Lynn Garner, age 76, passed away Sunday morning December 22, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Born June 9, 1943, he was the son of Wallace Reynold Garner and Maebelle Jones Garner. A farmer by profession and love, he owned and operated Rainbow Meadow Farms along with his wife and daughter. He was a Christian and proudly professed to be a fisher of men. To relax and ponder God's creation, he loved to actually fish and enjoyed any opportunity to cast a line. He always displayed an outgoing personality and true love for his family and friends; he was truly a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Lynn Garner Weston; and brothers, Gary Garner and Phillip Garner. His surviving family includes his wife of 55 years, Sandra Hardy Garner; daughter, Genell Garner Pridgen and husband John, of Snow Hill; son-in-law, Timothy Jay Weston of Snow Hill; grandchildren, John Hardy Pridgen, Alena Pridgen Carter and husband Raymond, Jeffrey Eugene Pridgen, and Walter Allen Weston; a great-grandchild, James Perry Carter; sister, Freida Garner Smith and husband Colin, of Goldsboro; brother, Wallace Garner and wife Geraldine, of Farmville; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Friday, December 27th at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 – 8 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 24, 2019