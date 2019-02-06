Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie Mae Ham Jarman Bryan. View Sign

KINSTON - Jennie Mae Ham Jarman Bryan, 91, went home to her Father on the morning of February 2, 2019. As she saw her Lord's face, she was surrounded by her family whom preceded her in death; father Henry "Paul" Ham, mother Crissie Thomas Ham, sisters Ruth Ellen Thomas and Emma Lee Hughes, brothers, James B. 'JB' and Preston Ham, husband Dalton Jarman and loving daughter, Portia Jarman Hill. She was born in Greene County, NC on February 18, 1927. After her marriage to Dalton they farmed land in Kinston. She also worked at Grocery Fair for more than 15 years while raising their daughter, Portia. She was devout and witnessed the Lord's miracles as a member of Kinston First Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed a life surrounded by music, singing and playing both steel guitar and the Dobro in her younger days. In her later years she received loving care at River Trace of Washington, NC. As she sang daily hymns from her room her voice would ease out into the halls, filling the air with her voice, praising her Lord. She leaves behind her grandson, Clarence Stroud, Jr. and wife Diane of Boone, NC; granddaughter Crissie Taylor Blackmon and husband Glenn, of Fort Mill, SC; son-in-law Daniel Hill of Greenville, NC; and great-grandson, Elijah Dalton Stroud of Boone, NC. Celebration of Life services will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Kinston, NC with the Reverend Allen Ham and the Reverend Jim Forehand officiating. A time of visitation will follow the service. A private burial will be held for the family at Westview Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to



KINSTON - Jennie Mae Ham Jarman Bryan, 91, went home to her Father on the morning of February 2, 2019. As she saw her Lord's face, she was surrounded by her family whom preceded her in death; father Henry "Paul" Ham, mother Crissie Thomas Ham, sisters Ruth Ellen Thomas and Emma Lee Hughes, brothers, James B. 'JB' and Preston Ham, husband Dalton Jarman and loving daughter, Portia Jarman Hill. She was born in Greene County, NC on February 18, 1927. After her marriage to Dalton they farmed land in Kinston. She also worked at Grocery Fair for more than 15 years while raising their daughter, Portia. She was devout and witnessed the Lord's miracles as a member of Kinston First Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed a life surrounded by music, singing and playing both steel guitar and the Dobro in her younger days. In her later years she received loving care at River Trace of Washington, NC. As she sang daily hymns from her room her voice would ease out into the halls, filling the air with her voice, praising her Lord. She leaves behind her grandson, Clarence Stroud, Jr. and wife Diane of Boone, NC; granddaughter Crissie Taylor Blackmon and husband Glenn, of Fort Mill, SC; son-in-law Daniel Hill of Greenville, NC; and great-grandson, Elijah Dalton Stroud of Boone, NC. Celebration of Life services will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Kinston, NC with the Reverend Allen Ham and the Reverend Jim Forehand officiating. A time of visitation will follow the service. A private burial will be held for the family at Westview Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Funeral Home Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston

1608 W Vernon Ave.

Kinston , NC 28504

(252) 523-3177 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Free Press on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close