DEEP RUN - Jenny Lou Sheppard Gardner, 50, of Deep Run passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Jenny was a loving and caring wife and had a good heart. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Ray Sheppard. Jenny is survived by her husband, John P. Gardner; mother, Virginia Sheppard of Kinston; sister, Bobbie Brockwell of Raleigh; brother, Horace Sheppard of Kinston and many special nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Allen Ham officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lenoir County SPCA. 2455 Rouse Road Extension, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 5, 2020