Jenny Lou Sheppard Gardner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jenny Lou Sheppard Gardner.
Service Information
Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC
28504
(252)-523-3177
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

DEEP RUN - Jenny Lou Sheppard Gardner, 50, of Deep Run passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Jenny was a loving and caring wife and had a good heart. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Ray Sheppard. Jenny is survived by her husband, John P. Gardner; mother, Virginia Sheppard of Kinston; sister, Bobbie Brockwell of Raleigh; brother, Horace Sheppard of Kinston and many special nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Allen Ham officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lenoir County SPCA. 2455 Rouse Road Extension, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.