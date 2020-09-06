Jerline H. Griffith, 89, of Paris, Illinois, formerly of Deep Run, North Carolina, and Winslow, Indiana, passed away at 11:39 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at her residence. She was retired after many years as an inspector for DuPont and had previously worked as a seamstress.
She was born June 24, 1931, the daughter of the late Tommie and Lula Howard. She married Henry Blizzard, and he preceded her in death August 11, 1978. She later married Jerold Griffith on February 4, 1991, in Dillon, South Carolina. He preceded her in death August 21, 2020.
Survivors include two step-children, Tim Griffith of Winslow, Indiana, and Carla Griffith of Chicago, Illinois, and their families, as well as several nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Howard, and a sister, Mary Lanier.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Vermilion Cemetery in Vermilion, Illinois. Templeton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
