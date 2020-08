Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerold Griffith, 76, of Paris, Ill., formerly of Deep Run, N.C. and Winslow, Ind., passed away at 5:05 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at his residence. He was retired after many years as a meat cutter. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday, August 31, at Vermilion Cemetery in Vermilion, Ill.



