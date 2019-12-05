Guest Book View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Send Flowers Obituary

HOOKERTON - Jerry Dwain Shackelford, 67, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. The son of Jerry Hartsfield and Evelyn Sutton Shackelford, he was born May 22, 1952 and graduated from North Lenoir High School in 1970. He was a member of the Hookerton Christian Church and owner of Shackelford Farms. Dwain enjoyed the outdoors (especially hunting and fishing), farming, working in his yard, and collecting antiques. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather; he also loved to cook (and was known for) his famous BBQ and chicken wings. His surviving family includes his wife, Elizabeth Ann Shackelford; his sons, Jay Shackelford and wife Laura, of Winterville, and Jon Shackelford and wife Melissa, of Hookerton; mother, Evelyn Sutton Shackelford of Hookerton; sister, Susan Shackelford Baker of Fort Collins, Colorado; grandchildren, Jeri Shackelford, Jonna Shackelford, and David Shackelford; and a niece, Sarah Sutton Baker of Fort Collins, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Hartsfield Shackelford on May 8, 2019. A service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 7th, at the Hookerton Christian Church with the Reverend Allen Ham officiating; interment will immediately follow at the Hookerton United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, December 6, at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service in Snow Hill. Flowers are welcome or donations in Dwain's memory may be made to the Hookerton Christian Church, PO Box 186, Hookerton, NC 28538. Condolences may also be left online at www.taylor-tyson. Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Published in Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019

