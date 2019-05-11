Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry H. Shackelford. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC View Map Service 3:00 PM Hookerton Christian Church Interment Following Services Hookerton United Methodist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

HOOKERTON - Jerry Shackelford, 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family members on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Son of William Jesse Shackelford and Nina Mae Creech Shackelford, Jerry was born July 28, 1931, in Greene County and graduated from Hookerton High School in 1949. Jerry was a lifelong active member of Hookerton Christian Church. He served his beloved church in many ways and was honored with the office of Deacon Emeritus in recognition of long membership and service to the church. He was on the Board of Directors of First Citizens Bank in Hookerton and an active member of the Hookerton Ruritans for many years. A man of many talents, Jerry operated several successful businesses. His career as a farmer branched into a business selling agricultural products. He went on to own and operate Center Tobacco Warehouse in Windsor, NC, and Burley Tobacco Warehouse in Danville, KY. An avid and loyal sports fan, Jerry rarely missed a Boston Red Sox baseball game on television or University of North Carolina men's basketball game - Go Heels! He enjoyed fishing and spent many days on the water near Swansboro, in the North Carolina Mountains near Blowing Rock, and annual vacations with dear friends at Newport, Tennessee. Jerry treasured time spent with family and friends. His happiest memories were made when he was cooking for, and sharing meals with, his family and friends. He was never without a story and could command any room by sharing memories in his unique way. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers, Jesse Ray Shackelford and William "Bill" Shackelford; sisters Sara Sugg and Mae Carol Hill; brothers-in-law Jasper "Pete" Sugg and Lemuel Sutton Hardy; and sisters-in-law Hazel Hardy and Hattie Lou Shackelford. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Evelyn Sutton Shackelford; son Dwain Shackelford (Elizabeth); daughter Susan Shackelford Baker; grandchildren, Jay Shackelford (Laura), Jon Shackelford (Melissa) and Sarah Sutton Baker; great-grandchildren, Jeri Lynn Shackelford, Jonna Lee Shackelford, and David Shackelford; and brother, Frank H. Shackelford. A service of remembrance will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, May 12, at the Hookerton Christian Church with the Reverend Allen Ham and Reverend Greg Persinger officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Hookerton United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM on Saturday, May 11, at the Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service in Snow Hill. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made in Jerry's memory to Hookerton Christian Church, PO Box 186, Hookerton, NC 28538. Condolences may also be left online at HOOKERTON - Jerry Shackelford, 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family members on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Son of William Jesse Shackelford and Nina Mae Creech Shackelford, Jerry was born July 28, 1931, in Greene County and graduated from Hookerton High School in 1949. Jerry was a lifelong active member of Hookerton Christian Church. He served his beloved church in many ways and was honored with the office of Deacon Emeritus in recognition of long membership and service to the church. He was on the Board of Directors of First Citizens Bank in Hookerton and an active member of the Hookerton Ruritans for many years. A man of many talents, Jerry operated several successful businesses. His career as a farmer branched into a business selling agricultural products. He went on to own and operate Center Tobacco Warehouse in Windsor, NC, and Burley Tobacco Warehouse in Danville, KY. An avid and loyal sports fan, Jerry rarely missed a Boston Red Sox baseball game on television or University of North Carolina men's basketball game - Go Heels! He enjoyed fishing and spent many days on the water near Swansboro, in the North Carolina Mountains near Blowing Rock, and annual vacations with dear friends at Newport, Tennessee. Jerry treasured time spent with family and friends. His happiest memories were made when he was cooking for, and sharing meals with, his family and friends. He was never without a story and could command any room by sharing memories in his unique way. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers, Jesse Ray Shackelford and William "Bill" Shackelford; sisters Sara Sugg and Mae Carol Hill; brothers-in-law Jasper "Pete" Sugg and Lemuel Sutton Hardy; and sisters-in-law Hazel Hardy and Hattie Lou Shackelford. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Evelyn Sutton Shackelford; son Dwain Shackelford (Elizabeth); daughter Susan Shackelford Baker; grandchildren, Jay Shackelford (Laura), Jon Shackelford (Melissa) and Sarah Sutton Baker; great-grandchildren, Jeri Lynn Shackelford, Jonna Lee Shackelford, and David Shackelford; and brother, Frank H. Shackelford. A service of remembrance will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, May 12, at the Hookerton Christian Church with the Reverend Allen Ham and Reverend Greg Persinger officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Hookerton United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM on Saturday, May 11, at the Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service in Snow Hill. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made in Jerry's memory to Hookerton Christian Church, PO Box 186, Hookerton, NC 28538. Condolences may also be left online at www.taylor-tyson.com. Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Published in Free Press on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close