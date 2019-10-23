Jerry Michael White Sr., age 72, of Mountain City, Tennessee passed away October 16, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 9th, 1946 in Kinston, N.C. to the late James Luke White and Mildred Joyner White. Mr. White was a member of the Mountain City Presbyterian Church. He was a United States Army Veteran having served during Vietnam, and he was a member of the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge 243 F&AM. He loved fishing, working on watches, and his 1940 Ford car.
Those left to cherish his memory include Patricia "Pat" Myers White, his loving and devoted wife of 50 years. He is survived by his children, Michael White and wife, Leann, of Nashville, N.C. and Melissa W. Smith of Dover, N.C. He is also survived by his sister, Pat Ingram, of Oak Island, N.C. and his brother, Lynwood White, of Kinston, N.C. He was a loving Granddaddy to his four grandchildren, Makenna, Garrett, Evan, and Carson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials be made through donations to the Autism Society of North Carolina (https://www.autismsociety-nc.org/).
Memorial Services will be announced later for Mr. White in Kinston, N.C.
Online condolences can be sent to the family via our website: huxlipfordfh.com
Professional services for the White family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 23, 2019