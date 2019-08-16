KINSTON - Jerry Ronald Daughety, 72, of Kinston passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Bright and Tessie Sanderson Daughety. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He worked with Kinston Fire Department, Overnite Transportation and NC Department of Transportation. Jerry was a member of Sandy Bottom Fire Department, Southwood Fire Department and Southwood Memorial Christian Church. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Whaley Daughety; daughter Amy Daughety Taylor and husband Ryan; son Ronald Eric Daughety and special friend, Heather Philyaw; grandchildren, Vanessa Nichole Cash, Avery Claire Taylor, Katelynn Rhea Daughety, Briley Ryan Taylor, Dillon Reid Daughety, Coleman Rivers Taylor, Michaela Raye Philyaw and Lyndsey Marie Philyaw; sister Ann Daughety Taylor and husband Elwood; brother Tommy Daughety and wife Ann; mother-in-law Dorothy "Dot" Whaley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Southwood Memorial Christian Church Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at Southwood Memorial Christian Church Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Andrew Shue officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southwood Memorial Christian Church Christian Men's Fellowship, 1027 Highway 58 South, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019