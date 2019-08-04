Free Press Obituaries
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Trenton Baptist Church
Jerry W. Fitzgerald Obituary
TRENTON – Jerry W. Fitzgerald Sr., 79, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted Monday at 3 pm in Trenton Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery, Hwy 258, Kinston.
Mr. Fitzgerald, a native of Waynesboro, VA, moved to Grifton at a young age. A graduate of Kinston High School, Jerry served four years in the United States Navy and two years in the Navy Reserves. He retired from DuPont as a supervisor after 30 plus years and later taught OSHA Safety classes and Lift Truck training for area colleges including LCC, Craven, Pitt and James Sprunt.
Jerry loved to play music, sing, paint, write and do calligraphy. He was a member of Trenton Baptist Church. He was a member of the American Legion and was a 32nd degree mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hawthorn and Mildred Fitzgerald; and a brother, Winfred Lee Fitzgerald.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Smith Fitzgerald; children, Jerry W. Fitzgerald, Jr., of Kinston and Debbie Chodnicki, of Raleigh, Glenn Smith and wife, Sandra, of Trenton and Teresa Doane, of New Bern; grandchildren, Kendall and Meara Chodnicki, Kyle and Katie Smith, Sarah Wethington and husband, Charley, Rachel Hall, Leah Doane, Michael Doane, Jr. and wife, Abigail, and Cassie King and husband, Rodney; three great grandchildren, Elijah and Levi Doane, and Addilynn King; brothers, H.W. Fitzgerald, Jr. and wife, Teresa, of Clayton, Donnie Fitzgerald, of Wilson, Dennis Fitzgerald and wife, Shari, of Pollocksville, and Eddie Fitzgerald, of Kinston; sister, Patsy Ciaciuch and husband, Denis, of OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019
