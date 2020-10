Jerry W. Hall, 71, of 411 1/2 Manning Street, Kinston, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 from the Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday, in the Eastern Carolina State Veteran Cemetery in Goldsboro.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store