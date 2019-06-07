HOOKERTON - Mr. Jesse Carrol "J.C." Sutton Jr., 65, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Lenoir UNC Health Care surrounded by his family. He was born November 11, 1953, the son of Jesse Carrol "Scoby" Sutton Sr. and Grace Price Sutton. He was a member of Mt Calvary FWB Church and worked with the Albritton Company for over 40 years. J.C. enjoyed sports playing basketball and corn hole in most recent years. A devoted husband and father, he was always on the sideline cheering for his boys and grandchildren in their different sporting events. He loved the time spent at the beach with family and friends. His surviving family includes his wife, Lynn Jones Sutton; sons, Jason Sutton of Hookerton and Jesse Sutton and wife Ashley, of Cove City; mother, Grace Price Sutton of Hookerton; grandchildren, Jace Sutton of Winterville, Izabella Sutton and Sophia Sutton both of Cove City; brother-in-law, Barry Jones of Kinston; and many special nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, J.C. was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Sutton Miller. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8th at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service in Snow Hill with the Reverend Frank Rice officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 – 2:15 PM prior to the service and other times at the family residence. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt Calvary FWB Church, PO Box 250, Hookerton, NC 28538 or The , 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com. Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on June 7, 2019