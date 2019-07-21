Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Herbert Joyner. View Sign Service Information Trinity Presbyterian Church 3120 N New Hope Rd Raleigh, NC 27604 Memorial service 2:00 PM Trinity Presbyterian Church 3120 N. New Hope Road Raleigh , NC View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Trinity Presbyterian Church 3120 N. New Hope Road Raleigh , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

November 3, 1936 – July 11, 2019

RALEIGH - Jesse Herbert Joyner, 82, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. He was born November 3, 1936, in Henderson, NC to the late Larry Herbert Joyner and Ruby Lee Herbert Joyner of Nash County, NC. He was also predeceased by his younger brother, Larry Milton Joyner of Arleta, CA, in 2002. Herbert completed his secondary education in Henderson, NC and earned degrees in Organ and Church Music from East Carolina University (BA) in 1959 and the Eastman School of Music (MM) in Rochester, NY in 1960. After graduation, he served as the beloved Minister of Music at First Baptist Church in Kinston, NC, where he greatly influenced many young people and made many lifelong friends, until 1979. In Kinston, he and his parents opened a gift shop in Vernon Park Mall called "Joyner's." He moved to Raleigh in 1980 and continued his career as choir director and organist at Trinity Presbyterian Church from 1980 to 2009. During this time, he also developed a business buying and renovating older homes and apartments as rental and resale properties until 2005. From 2011 until recently, he served as organist for Trinity Episcopal Church in Fuquay-Varina. Herbert is survived by his sister-in-law, Krista Joyner, of Arleta, CA; numerous cousins; and many devoted friends and former choir members. He will be sorely missed, but fondly remembered, by all whose lives he touched. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 2:00 PM at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3120 N. New Hope Road, Raleigh, NC 27604, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Raleigh. Sign the guest book at

November 3, 1936 – July 11, 2019RALEIGH - Jesse Herbert Joyner, 82, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. He was born November 3, 1936, in Henderson, NC to the late Larry Herbert Joyner and Ruby Lee Herbert Joyner of Nash County, NC. He was also predeceased by his younger brother, Larry Milton Joyner of Arleta, CA, in 2002. Herbert completed his secondary education in Henderson, NC and earned degrees in Organ and Church Music from East Carolina University (BA) in 1959 and the Eastman School of Music (MM) in Rochester, NY in 1960. After graduation, he served as the beloved Minister of Music at First Baptist Church in Kinston, NC, where he greatly influenced many young people and made many lifelong friends, until 1979. In Kinston, he and his parents opened a gift shop in Vernon Park Mall called "Joyner's." He moved to Raleigh in 1980 and continued his career as choir director and organist at Trinity Presbyterian Church from 1980 to 2009. During this time, he also developed a business buying and renovating older homes and apartments as rental and resale properties until 2005. From 2011 until recently, he served as organist for Trinity Episcopal Church in Fuquay-Varina. Herbert is survived by his sister-in-law, Krista Joyner, of Arleta, CA; numerous cousins; and many devoted friends and former choir members. He will be sorely missed, but fondly remembered, by all whose lives he touched. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 2:00 PM at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3120 N. New Hope Road, Raleigh, NC 27604, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Raleigh. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com Published in Free Press on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close