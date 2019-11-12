KINSTON - Jesse L. Cobb, 54, died Wednesday, Nov.6, 2019, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the Nannie D. Loftin Memorial Chapel at Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Southview Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday from11-11:50 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. He is survived by his siblings. Arrangements are by Loftin Memorial- J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home, Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 12, 2019