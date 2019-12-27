Jessie C. Lilly, 89, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2 PM in Farmer Funeral Chapel in Ayden. Burial will take place in the Ayden Cemetery. Mr. Lilly, a native of Craven County, had lived in the New Bern and Kinston. He was an employee of Piedmont Airlines for 12 years and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was also a member of Kitt Swamp Christian Church. Mr. Lilly was preceded in death by his first wife, Minnie Odham Lilly and second wife, Nora Toler Lilly; and son, Ronnie Lynn Jarvis. He is survived by daughter, Joyce Lilly Daughety and husband, Michael; son, Mike Jarvis; grandchildren, Sabrina Jarvis, Courtney Daughety, Justin Daughety, Ashley Daughety, and Elizabeth Tilghman; and great-grandchildren, Haley Jarvis, Joey Briggs, Anna Grace Tilghman, and Braeleigh Mae. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:30-1:30 PM, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, a Wilkerson Company.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 27, 2019