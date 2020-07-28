1/
Jessie Drew
KINSTON - Jesse Ray Drew, 64 of Kinston died July 24, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden with burial following at Evergreen Memorial Estates, Grifton.
Survivors include wife, Carlena Drew of the home; son, Jessie Ray West of Kinston; daughters, Constance West of Greenville, Asia West of Kinston; brothers, Willie Mitchell of Durham, Dykie Raynor of Washington, D.C., Lonnie Stocks, Melvin Stocks, both of Greenville; and sister, Ethelina Drew of New Bern.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.


Published in Free Press on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral
01:00 PM
Don Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
29
Burial
Evergreen Memorial Estates
Don Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
252-746-3133
