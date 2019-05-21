KINSTON - Jessie Lee Heath Harper, 89, of Kinston passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Goldsboro. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph Howard and Bessie Whaley Howard; husband Virgil Harper; brother Adolph "Bud" Howard and sister-in-law Mary Lou Howard; sister, Adelphia "Sis" Davenport and brother-in-law Lehman Davenport. She graduated from Pink Hill High School and was the owner of H & H Beauty Salon in Deep Run for over 60 years. She cherished all of her clients and the weekly social event at the beauty shop, including her "beauty shop buddies." She was a wonderful mother who instilled many endearing qualities to her daughter and granddaughter, as well as a strong work ethic and compassion for others. Jessie Lee is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Heath; granddaughter Jennifer Lindsey Godwin; sister Shirley Howard Cauley and special friend Brenda Britt. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Smith's New Home Original Free Will Baptist Church, Deep Run, with Pastor Michael Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Howard Family Cemetery, Deep Run. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of her daughter in Goldsboro. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Smith's New Home Original Free Will Baptist Church, 5851 Highway 258 S, Deep Run, NC 28525. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on May 21, 2019