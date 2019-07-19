Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jewell Jones Brown. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Jewell Jones Brown, 91, passed away Thursday morning, July 18, 2019 at the Cottage at Spring Arbor of Kinston. In the weeks before, she appreciated the frequent visits by her family, offering much comfort and contentment. Jewell enjoyed life to its fullest extent in her 91 years. She was born September 20, 1927 in Snow Hill, NC. Jewell married Sila C. Brown Jr., the love of her life; throughout their 67 years of marriage, they enjoyed frequent trips to the beaches and mountains of North Carolina. They were inseparable. Jewell was a patient, devoted mother, mentor and inspiration to her two children, Vernice and William. She was the most generous, thoughtful and gracious grandmother. She relished in the activities and accomplishments of her grandchildren, Matthew, Kennedy, Mackenzie, and Hunter. Jewell loved learning and earned a BS degree in home economics from East Carolina Teachers College, and a Master of Arts degree in Education and Speech Therapy from East Carolina University. She inspired the lives of the students she taught over her 30 years of service in the Greene County Public School System. Jewell loved to entertain and cook for her family and friends in the neighborhood and parishioners of Snow Hill Presbyterian Church. Family birthdays were celebrated with her creative birthday cakes and her famous cheese straws. In her retirement, she enjoyed taking long walks in the woods with her dogs, Liberty and Freedom, drinking coffee on the patio, and reading books. Her legacy to her family will be that she lived her entire life in a selfless manner, wishing to help and mentor others by example. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Franklin and Eva Jones; siblings, James Franklin Jones Jr., Mary Ruth Jones, Bruce Hardy, Hazel Hare, J C Jones, Robert Jones, Dorothy Hardy, Sue Watson, Louise Davenport, and Linda Tessener; a son-in-law, Nat Rackett; her husband, Sila C. Brown, Jr; and a son, James Milton Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Vernice Brown Rackett of Savannah Georgia; and her son, Dr. William H. Brown and wife Kim, of Kinston, North Carolina. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Brown and wife Dr. Mackenzie Brown, of Kinston, North Carolina, Kennedy Brown Porter and husband John, of Greenville, North Carolina, Mackenzie Brown of Boston, Massachusetts, and Hunter Rackett and wife Mary Margaret, of Brooklyn, New York; great-grandchild, Lila Brown; and brothers, Harold Jones of Kinston and Franklin Jones of Snow Hill. 