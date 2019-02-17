BEULAVILLE, N.C. - Jim Kennedy Brinson, 76, died on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 in Vidant Duplin Hospital, Kenansville, N.C.
Visitation is Monday, Feb.18 at 6 p.m. with the memorial service to follow at 7 p.m., at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Interment will be private.
Survivors include son, Roger Brinson, Kinston, N.C.; daughter, Lisa Brinson, Beulaville; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019