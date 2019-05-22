RICHLANDS - Jimmie W. Huffman, 82, of Richlands died at Lenoir Assisted Living Saturday, May 18th. Jimmie was a lifelong farmer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma S. Huffman; parents Thurman and Margaret Huffman; and brother. Thurman Ray Huffman. Survivors include a son, Kendall Huffman and wife Connie, of Pink Hill; grandchildren, Kyle and Brett Huffman of Pink Hill; sister Brenda Quinn and husband Adonis, of Beulaville and Vivian Jarman and husband Doug, of Springfield, GA; and sister-in-law, Marlene Huffman of Richlands. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to Richlands First Baptist Church, 100 Rand Street, Richlands, NC 28574. The family would like to thank Community Home Health and Hospice for their assistance over the last several months as well as a special thanks to Amy Byrd, his hospice nurse, for all her help during this difficult time. Visitation was held at Richlands First Baptist Church Monday, May 20th. A public graveside service was held Tuesday, May 21st at Oakridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on May 22, 2019