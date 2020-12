Or Copy this URL to Share

Jimmy Benton Blizzard, 84, of Maury, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Snow Hill Cemetery. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are requested. There will be no visitation.

Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Home.



