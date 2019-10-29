Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Carroll Rouse. View Sign Service Information Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-523-2124 Send Flowers Obituary

GRIFTON - Jimmy Carroll Rouse, 74, of Grifton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Jimmy was born in Lenoir County on September 3, 1945 to the late Elbert Leslie and Gatha Phillips Rouse. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Gloria King and brothers, Uzzell, Thurman, Bobby Lee, and Elbert. He loved his wife Glenda with all his heart. They have been in love since high school, and that love led the path to a beautiful life together. The two shared an inseparable bond for over 54 years of marriage. Jimmy retired from DuPont after 50 plus years of dedication. He had a passion for golfing, loved working in his yard and enjoyed a good NASCAR race on television. He was lovingly known by his family as "Big Boy." He is survived by his wife, Glenda Stanley Rouse; daughter, Tina Moore and husband Billy; sister, Clara Algar and husband Al; brother Bill Rouse; brother-in-law Bobby King; and grandchildren, Jared Scott Moore and Janna Elizabeth Moore, as well as many special nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. following visitation with Richard Parker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to GRIFTON - Jimmy Carroll Rouse, 74, of Grifton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Jimmy was born in Lenoir County on September 3, 1945 to the late Elbert Leslie and Gatha Phillips Rouse. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Gloria King and brothers, Uzzell, Thurman, Bobby Lee, and Elbert. He loved his wife Glenda with all his heart. They have been in love since high school, and that love led the path to a beautiful life together. The two shared an inseparable bond for over 54 years of marriage. Jimmy retired from DuPont after 50 plus years of dedication. He had a passion for golfing, loved working in his yard and enjoyed a good NASCAR race on television. He was lovingly known by his family as "Big Boy." He is survived by his wife, Glenda Stanley Rouse; daughter, Tina Moore and husband Billy; sister, Clara Algar and husband Al; brother Bill Rouse; brother-in-law Bobby King; and grandchildren, Jared Scott Moore and Janna Elizabeth Moore, as well as many special nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. following visitation with Richard Parker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Free Press on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close