HOOKERTON - Mr. James Darin "Jimmy" Cole, 56, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his residence in Hookerton, NC. Jimmy was born December 20, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late, Vincent Cole and Alma Johnson. A veteran, Jimmy proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and had worked with NC Department of Corrections. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Sheila Fisher, and husband Bruce, of Littlestown, PA; brother, Paul Cole of Baltimore County, MD; niece, Sarah Hetrick and husband Zachary; great-niece Olivia Hetrick of Brunswick, MD; and niece, Megan Scheldt and husband Christopher, of Holland, MI. Jimmy is also survived by many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A memorial service is being arranged by his family for a later date where Jimmy's ashes will be laid to rest alongside his mother at the Rainbow Cemetery in Snow Hill, NC. For those who wish to honor Jimmy's life and military service, please consider making a donation in his name to the . Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on July 7, 2019