March 5, 1954 - September 29, 2019

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith. " (II Timothy 4:7)

March 5, 1954 - September 29, 2019"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith. " (II Timothy 4:7)In profound sorrow, the Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service join with the Barnes Family to announce that Jimmy D. Barnes of Kinston, North Carolina, 65, has completed his earthly journey. He was lovingly known by his family members and friends as "Jimmy D." Mr. Barnes transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina. Jimmy D. was born in Greene County, North Carolina on March 5, 1954 to the late Mr. Johnny Frank Barnes, Sr. and Mrs. Tezzie Mae Atkinson-Barnes. He received his education in the Greene County Public School System. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Rouse Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 4813 Rouse Chapel Church Road, La Grange, North Carolina. Apostle B. L. Kittrell, Pastor will officiate. Interment will follow the celebration of life service in the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, 295 West James Street, La Grange, North Carolina 28551. Also, a public viewing will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Britt Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange, North Carolina 28551. Deacon Barnes leaves a legacy of love and memories to his wife, Mrs. Janet G. Barnes of the home in Kinston, North Carolina; his son, Mr. James D. Smith of Raleigh, North Carolina; his three grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. On Saturday, October 5, 2019, the family members and friends will assemble in the parking lot at Britt Funeral Home, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange, North Carolina 28551 at 9:45 a.m. in preparation for the funeral procession.

